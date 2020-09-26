Cape Town woman rescued after falling off jetty at Strand Beach

A Cape Town woman was saved by a National Sea Rescue Institute team after she fell off a jetty at Strand Beach on Friday.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said a duty crew at Gordons Bay was alerted about the incident around midday.

“At 12h00 on Friday NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Strand Pavilion.

“A female fully clothed was found being swept out to sea in rip currents after she may have fallen into the water off the jetty.”

Lambinon said a rescue swimmer launched into the water and managed to reach the woman who was floating on her back.

“She was secured by the rescue swimmer as the NSRI rescue craft arrived on the scene.

“The adult female, believed to be a local, was brought safely to shore and she was treated by paramedics for hypothermia.”

Lambinon said the woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

TimesLIVE