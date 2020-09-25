'We prayed for a daughter' - Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrate a baby girl

Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane and hubby Siphiwe Tshabalala have announced their second child, a baby girl.

The couple confirmed the good news in an Instagram post on Friday.

In the post, shared on Bokang's page, the beauty queen wished Simphiwe a happy birthday and gushed over being a mom again.

“My birthday gift to hubby as he turns 36 today: a beautiful Princess. I still can’t believe we are raising two babies now. It still so new I have to keep reminding myself I’m a mom of two and I am so grateful I am a mom of two because of you, Monna waka”

She thanked Simphiwe for being a “committed” and “phenomenal loving and selfless father and husband”.

“I think this year I gave you the ultimate gift, a baby girl, as you turn the page of a new chapter. We prayed for a daughter and God and our ancestors delivered exactly that.”