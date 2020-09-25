'We prayed for a daughter' - Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala celebrate a baby girl
Former Miss SA Bokang Montjane and hubby Siphiwe Tshabalala have announced their second child, a baby girl.
The couple confirmed the good news in an Instagram post on Friday.
In the post, shared on Bokang's page, the beauty queen wished Simphiwe a happy birthday and gushed over being a mom again.
“My birthday gift to hubby as he turns 36 today: a beautiful Princess. I still can’t believe we are raising two babies now. It still so new I have to keep reminding myself I’m a mom of two and I am so grateful I am a mom of two because of you, Monna waka”
She thanked Simphiwe for being a “committed” and “phenomenal loving and selfless father and husband”.
“I think this year I gave you the ultimate gift, a baby girl, as you turn the page of a new chapter. We prayed for a daughter and God and our ancestors delivered exactly that.”
MY BIRTHDAY GIFT TO HUBBY AS HE TURNS 36 TODAY 💖👶🏾💖... a beautiful Princess. 8 years later here we are blessed beyond our wildest dreams... I still can’t believe we are raising two babies now, it still so new I have to keep reminding myself I’m a mom of two and I am so grateful I am a mom of two because of you Monna waka... thank you for being a committed father to our children( gosh I still can’t get used to saying children instead of child 🙈😂😂) thank you for being a phenomenal loving and selfless father and husband. I think this year I gave u the ultimate gift , a baby girl as you turn the page of a new chapter... as you turn 36. We prayed for a daughter and God and our ancestors deliverers exactly that. You are so great with her and her big brother. I pray Modimo le Badimo bless you beyond measure, keep protecting you and showing off with you... may you keep reaching for the stars and having the type of faith that moves mountains....kea go rata Monna waka , o gole o gole Papa wa bana baka♥️ Dress and jacket : @antherline Gold crown : @royaltcrowns
Fans flooded the comments section of the post with messages of congratulations.
The couple welcomed a baby boy, Owethu, in 2015.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE two years later, Bokang opened up about motherhood and revealed that Simphiwe wanted another child. She hoped when the time came she would have a “little princess”.
“We are not planning on having another child any time soon but the husband wants another one. I think we'll wait a little while longer before we can have another one. Maybe we can have a little princess?”
Bokang said perhaps two children would be enough.
“I always said I would love to have four or five kids but times change. I waited very long before I had kids and now my view is that it is better to have two kids and give them everything than have five and have to spread everything across five kids. Life is very expensive so maybe two is enough.”