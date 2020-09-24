University of Stellenbosch to host global conference
The University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) in Cape Town has been selected from a competitive round of applications received from around the globe, to host the Gender, Work and Organization Conference (GWO) in 2023.
USB research chair of women Professor Anita Bosch who will be the convenor, said hosting the conference in 2023 will be a first for Africa and a major achievement given the significant positioning of the GWO in global business scholarship...
