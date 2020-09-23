Western Cape now has fewer than 2,500 active Covid-19 cases

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape slipped below 2,500 on Thursday.

At the height of the provincial outbreak, at the beginning of July, there were more than 17,600 active cases and nearly 1,900 people in hospital.

These figures were down to 2,492 and just over 600 on Thursday, meaning active infections in the province stand at 35.3 per 100,000 people.

The per capita active infection rate in the City of Cape Town - once the epicentre of the national epidemic - is even lower, at 30 per 100,000.