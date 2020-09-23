South Africa

Military denies meeting to discuss 'petty party-political' matters

By Iavan Pijoos - 23 September 2020 - 09:22
SANDF chief Gen Solly Shoke says no serving member of the military will be, or has been, authorised to discuss petty party-political matters.
SANDF chief Gen Solly Shoke says no serving member of the military will be, or has been, authorised to discuss petty party-political matters.
Image: Supplied

No military officers have joined discussions affecting the ANC, says the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

This after it was alleged that senior soldiers were asked to attend a meeting about SA's ruling party.

SANDF chief general Solly Shoke denied any involvement, saying in a statement: “No serving member of the SANDF will be, or has been, authorised to attend such a purported meeting to discuss petty party-political matters”.

“The SANDF remains an organisation which is above politics, serving the sovereign security interests of the republic as mandated by the constitution.

“The military command distances itself from calls to discuss any party-political matter and would like to sternly warn any serving member to guard against discussing party-politics in the name of the military.”

TimesLIVE

Ace Magashule defends comments on wrongdoers staying put until charged

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule appeared before the party’s integrity commission last week in what has been described an illustrative and ...
News
2 hours ago

Pressure from Magashule made me quit, says former Free State housing head

Former Free State human settlements head of department Mpho Mokoena, who lasted just two years in the job, says it was then premier Ace Magashule who ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X