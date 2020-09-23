'Report riddled with inconsistencies'
ANC Integrity commission's recommendations on Masuku shot down
A recommendation by the Gauteng ANC’s integrity commission that health MEC Bandile Masuku must voluntarily resign was a sticking point at the party's two-day meeting which ended in a stalemate.
Sowetan has established that the provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting took a decision to refer the integrity commission's report to its provincial working committee after members argued that the report was riddled with inconsistencies and had gaps in its findings...
