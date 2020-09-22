South Africa

Durban man critical after metal pipes fall on him

22 September 2020 - 16:37
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Paramedics and firefighters worked to save the injured Durban man on Tuesday.
Image: Rescue Care

A Durban man is in a critical condition after a shelf laden with metal pipes fell onto him at a factory in Springfield Park on Tuesday.

According to Rescue Care, the incident happened around midday.

"Rescue Care paramedics together with other private ambulance services arrived on the scene to find a male, believed to be in his 30s,  severely entrapped under several metal pipes," Rescue said. 

Paramedics stabilised the injured man while the Durban fire department worked to free him from the debris before he was airlifted a nearby medical facility.

"At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown. Police were on the scene and will be investigating further," Rescue Care said.

TimesLIVE

