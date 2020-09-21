Mthembu says Ramaphosa is 'really sick' - but spokesman says it's just a cold

President Cyril Ramaphosa is recovering from a common cold, his acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday.

Seale was responding to questions about Ramaphosa's health after minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu told journalists at the Union Buildings in Pretoria that Ramaphosa couldn't meet the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) because he was “really sick” and under the blankets.

Mthembu said Ramaphosa spoke briefly with Nehawu president Mzwandile Makwayiba and an arrangement was made for Ramaphosa to meet with the union's leadership this week, most likely on Wednesday.

“They would then raise these issues that need the attention of the head of state. I'm too small to deal with these issues that have been raised by our trade union,” said Mthembu.

“The only person who can deal with these issues properly and listen to what Nehawu has to say is our president and he is available on Wednesday because today he is really sick - he is in blankets as I speak.”