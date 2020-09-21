South Africa

Ekurhuleni metro police officer dies after being shot at home

By Ernest Mabuza - 21 September 2020 - 14:46
An Ekurhuleni metropolitan police department officer was killed after being shot by unknown men at his home in Ivory Park on Sunday.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

An Ekurhuleni metro policeman died after being shot at his home in Ivory Park on Sunday.

Const Mopi Johannes Matloa was transported to Zamokuhle Private Hospital in Tembisa, where he died.

Ekurhuleni MMC for community safety Phaladi Mmoko said he was saddened by Matloa's death.

Matloa began his career as a traffic warden in 2008 and went on to train as a metro police officer in 2009. He was deployed at the Edenvale precinct until 2015 when he joined the northern region first-response team.

A case of murder was opened at the Ivory Park police station.

“We urge community members who might have information which can assist law enforcement in tracking down these senseless thugs, to come forward. EMPD shall not rest until the killers are brought to book,” Mmoko said.

