South Africa

Covid-19 death toll stands at 15,953

21 September 2020 - 10:18
SA has now recorded 661,211 Covid-19 cases. File image
SA has now recorded 661,211 Covid-19 cases. File image
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Thirteen more fatalities related to Covid-19 were recorded on Sunday, bringing the death toll related to the pandemic to 15,953, the health ministry said.

The Western Cape accounted for six of the deaths, followed by Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, which each recorded three. KwaZulu-Natal recorded one fatality.

The Western Cape has recorded the most coronavirus-related deaths in the country since the outbreak in March. The total death toll in the province is 4,117, followed by Gauteng with 4,030 deaths and the Eastern Cape with 3,070.

More than four million coronavirus tests have been conducted in both private and public facilities.

“As of today, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 661,211, with 1,555 new cases identified,” said the health ministry.

Of these cases, 590,071 recoveries have been recorded, placing the country’s recovery rate at 89.2%.

“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4,041,543, with 16,884 new tests conducted since the last report.”

TimesLIVE

500 pupils quarantined after Covid-19 outbreak at Eastern Cape school

The failure to practise social distancing and wear masks have been identified as the main factors behind the outbreak of coronavirus at an Eastern ...
News
4 hours ago

Hundreds of pupils quarantined after mass Covid-19 outbreak at Eastern Cape school

About 652 pupils from Ethembeni Secondary School in Burgersdorp,  Eastern Cape, had to be quarantined after a Covid-19 outbreak at the school.
News
1 day ago

Second UK lockdown? PM says second wave inevitable, new restrictions possible

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he did not want another national lockdown but that new restrictions may be needed because the country was ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X