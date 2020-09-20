Tributes for 'empathetic' advocate of human rights, Danny Titus

A former commissioner of the SA Human Rights Commission, Danny Titus, has died at the age of 63.

The commission said Titus died on Friday, after being in a coma since undergoing eye surgery in July.

He is survived by his two daughters, Daléne and Neriska, who shared their memories of their dad, praising him for being a devoted family man in addition to living a life worthy of being emulated, describing him as “kind, intelligent and generous”.

The commission said his former colleagues “will forever remember him as an empathetic, personable, passionate advocate of human rights, particularly the rights of marginalised people”.

“Beyond his work in human rights, Dr Titus is remembered as a historian, linguist and academic, having served as the executive director of culture at the Afrikaans Language and Cultural Association (ATKV) up until May.”