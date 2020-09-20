KZN hospitality industry already experiencing 'nice life' problems, says premier
KwaZulu-Natal's tourism and hospitality industry is on the road to recovery with some leisure accommodation venues already booked to capacity.
This is according to premier Sihle Zikalala, who addressed the media on the province's latest Covid-19 statistics, and the move to level 1, at a briefing on Sunday.
“We are excited to see that there are already 'good' or 'nice life' problems that we are hearing about in the hospitality industry. There are areas where people are beginning to struggle to get accommodation due to places getting fully booked,” said Zikalala.
Data presented by the premier showed that leisure venues in the Midlands were at a 95% occupancy rate while eThekwini metro and Ezemvelo KZN wildlife venues were sitting at 65% and 30% respectively.
Zikalala said that the province would soon launch its economic recovery plan, while asking the public to continue to be cautious to avoid a second wave.
“The number of cases reported in the province has declined drastically. We must emphasise that we are still vigilant and on full alert. While regulations are being relaxed we are fully cognisant that the virus has not relaxed, it is still deadly and vicious,” said Zikalala.
By Saturday the province had 117,569 cumulative cases with 92% having recovered. Since the beginning of September, daily cases have dropped to an average of 233. At some point the province was recording between 3,500 and 3,900 cases daily.
With the country moving to level 1 on Monday, Zikalala expected all public services to be functioning at full capacity again.
“There is now a need for all departments and municipalities in the province to review some of the arrangements made at the peak of the virus, and ensure that the public service reports back to work in full force so that it can drive the rebuilding process,” he said.
Meanwhile, the premier also touched on the various investigations and arrests that have been made at different governmental departments recently.
“Matters are at various stages of either disciplinary actions or exercising consequence management. Where cases needed to be opened, that work has been done and the criminal process is undertaking its own procedures,” he said.
TimesLIVE
