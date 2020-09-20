'Isiphandla is against school's religious beliefs'
A Johannesburg Christian school accused of barring a nine-year-old boy from wearing isiphandla (a traditional animal hide bracelet) has argued before the Equality Court that the appeasing the dead was "diametrically opposed" to its religious beliefs.
The Christian Life Private School in Buccleuch is opposing a court challenge by the parents of the boy who are demanding that their child be sent for counselling and that plan be developed to reintegrate him at the school...
