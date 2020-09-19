South Africa

'Most wanted' suspect arrested for murders related to taxi violence

By TimesLIVE - 19 September 2020 - 15:02
Gauteng police have arrested a suspect linked to several cases of murder related to taxi violence.
Gauteng police have arrested a suspect linked to several cases of murder related to taxi violence.
Image: Thomo Nkgadima

Gauteng police have arrested a “most wanted” suspect sought in connection with several murders related to taxi violence.

The suspect was arrested in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Friday.

“The suspect led the police to Windmill Park in Vosloorus where an AK47 rifle, loaded with ammunition, was also recovered,” police said.

No further details were provided.

TimesLIVE

Gauteng transport MEC to appoint administrators to run feuding taxi associations

Gauteng public transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo will appoint administrators to run the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association (Nanduwe) and Witwatersrand ...
News
22 hours ago

Transport MEC dissolves taxi associations after bloodshed over routes in Joburg

Gauteng public transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has intervened in a deadly taxi feud in Johannesburg by dissolving the executives of two taxi ...
News
1 day ago

Taxi driver arrested for Joburg pupil's murder

A 25-year-old taxi driver appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court on Thursday.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X