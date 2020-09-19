'Most wanted' suspect arrested for murders related to taxi violence
Gauteng police have arrested a “most wanted” suspect sought in connection with several murders related to taxi violence.
The suspect was arrested in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, on Friday.
“The suspect led the police to Windmill Park in Vosloorus where an AK47 rifle, loaded with ammunition, was also recovered,” police said.
No further details were provided.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.