Man arrested for attempted murder of two North West cops

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Kanana, North West, for the attempted murder of two police officers, theft of a firearm and attempted rape.

The suspect was arrested at Extension 14, Kanana on Wednesday evening by members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said it is alleged that the suspect arrived at his sister’s house at Extension 13, and found his 16-year-old niece alone.

“He was allegedly caught red-handed by another family member while attempting to rape the niece. Subsequent to opening an attempted rape case, three Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit officers went to the suspect’s place on Wednesday evening to arrest him, but he resisted,” Mokgwabone said.