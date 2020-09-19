Government beefs up security after alleged plot to assassinate US ambassador to SA

SA's state Security Agency has heightened security after an alleged plot to assassinate US ambassador to SA Lana Marks.

“At present, the information provided is not sufficient to sustain the allegation that there is a credible threat against the US ambassador to SA,” said the agency.

“We reiterate that such plots of assassination against diplomats are viewed in a very serious light and Her Excellency, ambassador Marks has been assured of our commitment in this regard.”

It said SA government officials had met their US counterparts and other relevant stakeholders regarding the matter.

This follows reports by the US media that the Iranian government was considering assassinating Marks in response to the killing earlier this year of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian major-general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Our sovereignty and territorial integrity is of utmost importance to the SA government and her people. In this regard, the SA government takes seriously any alleged threat and we have therefore heightened our security situation/alertness. It is our duty to protect all diplomatic missions, and their personnel, present in SA,” the agency said in a statement.

TimesLIVE