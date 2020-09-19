South Africa

Government beefs up security after alleged plot to assassinate US ambassador to SA

19 September 2020 - 08:18
The state security agency says it has beefed up security following allegations of a planned plot to assassinate US ambassador Lana Marks.
Image: Alon Skuy

SA's state Security Agency has heightened security after an alleged plot to assassinate US ambassador to SA Lana Marks.

“At present, the information provided is not sufficient to sustain the allegation that there is a credible threat against the US ambassador to SA,” said the agency.

“We reiterate that such plots of assassination against diplomats are viewed in a very serious light and Her Excellency, ambassador Marks has been assured of our commitment in this regard.” 

It said SA government officials had met their US counterparts and other relevant stakeholders regarding the matter.

This follows reports by the US media that the Iranian government was considering assassinating Marks in response to the killing earlier this year of Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian major-general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“Our sovereignty and territorial integrity is of utmost importance to the SA government and her people. In this regard, the SA government takes seriously any alleged threat and we have therefore heightened our security situation/alertness. It is our duty to protect all diplomatic missions, and their personnel, present in SA,” the agency said in a statement.

Iran refutes alleged involvement in 'plot' to kill US ambassador to SA Lana Marks

The Islamic Republic of Iran has denied it was involved in an alleged plot to assassinate East London-born US ambassador to SA Lana Marks.
News
4 days ago

Boosts for SA's Covid-19 fight as US injects R250m donation

The US government has donated R250m in support of South Africa’s efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus.
News
4 months ago

