From porter to director, nothing is off limits for Mampane

Not even the sky is the limit for determined Elliot Mampane, the director of cooperate services at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.



Mampane, 38, who is currently based in Vosloorus but originally from GaMasemola in Limpopo, started his hospital stint as a porter 15 years ago...