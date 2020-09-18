South Africa

Family wants answers after daughter disappears

18 September 2020 - 08:34

The family of a pregnant woman is at its wits end as they believe their daughter was murdered after she went missing six months ago when she was last seen with her boyfriend.

Lerato Lefiedi, 20, was last seen allegedly being assaulted by her boyfriend at his home in Sebokeng in the Vaal, south of Johannesburg, in February...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X