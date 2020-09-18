Court to reinstate child rape case after Ramaphosa's intervention

A former Ukhozi FM radio presenter has accused the South African justice system of failing him after a rape case of his six-year-old daughter was dropped by Eskhawini magistrate's court, allegedly without a valid reason.



In a 10-minute video that the DJ posted on social media and directed it to President Cyril Ramaphosa and justice minister Ronald Lamola, he appealed for justice to prevail in his daughter’s case. He explained that the incident took place in Eskhawini, KwaZulu-Natal, and the suspect was a relative...