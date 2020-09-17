Protest leading to hacking of horse has been simmering for months

The International Racing Club has called the incident at the Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth a “low day in SA history for horse racing”.

On Thursday morning about 6am staff began a violent protest at the racecourse which culminated in the slaughter of a horse and wounding of others.

According to the International Racing Club, staff who had been fired for the stabbing of a racehorse earlier this year were retaliating against the trainer, killing and maiming horses and physically threatening her.

The Racing Club is calling on racing authority Phumelela to take action against those involved.

In February, a trainer dismissed an employee who had allegedly stabbed a horse. The dismissal led to a protest by a group of disgruntled grooms. Reports by the Sporting Post in March state the trainer went to the high court in a move to restore order and secure the safety of her horses and personnel. The order was granted, restraining respondents from entering her stable premises and threatening her and other staff.

The unrest has been simmering since then. A CCMA ruling this week to uphold the groom's firing is said to be the reason for Thursday's protest.