Kids abused at crèche are like 'they've been to war'
The assault experienced by three children at a crèche in Carletonville, on the West Rand, can be likened to them "having been in a war zone".
This is the description given by Dr Denise Muller, a clinical psychologist who gave aggravating circumstances in the sentencing of Nelli Senwametsi, 40, in the Oberholzer magistrate's court in Carletonville yesterday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.