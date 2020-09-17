Kids abused at crèche are like 'they've been to war'

The assault experienced by three children at a crèche in Carletonville, on the West Rand, can be likened to them "having been in a war zone".



This is the description given by Dr Denise Muller, a clinical psychologist who gave aggravating circumstances in the sentencing of Nelli Senwametsi, 40, in the Oberholzer magistrate's court in Carletonville yesterday...