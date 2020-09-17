Free State teacher dies in class

A teacher died after fainting in class at Mphatlalatsane Primary school in Qwaqwa, Free State.

Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the incident happened on Wednesday while she was teaching Maths.

“According to pupils in her class, when she fainted, they went to call the principal but it was already too late. An ambulance was also called and they certified her dead,” Ndaba said.

He said the department was saddened and shocked by the death of the teacher who joined the teaching profession in 1987 and had been teaching Maths and Science ever since.

“Her remarkable performance was evident in the learners' good performance in the Annual National Assessment (ANA). She was also a senior teacher and acting head of department.

The department will offer moral and psychological support to the teachers and learners and also pass condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace,” Ndaba said.