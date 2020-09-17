South Africa

Boy, 16, found with head of decapitated victim, aged 17

By TimesLIVE - 17 September 2020 - 09:34
A Northern Cape youth is under medical evaluation after being arrested for beheading a 17-year-old.
A Northern Cape youth is under medical evaluation after being arrested for beheading a 17-year-old.
Image: Supplied

A Northern Cape youth is under medical evaluation after being arrested for beheading a 17-year-old.

“It is alleged that the accused beheaded the victim, then disposed of the body by throwing it in a ditch. The head was later found in a shack of a relative of the accused,” said Mojalefa Senokoatsane, NPA regional spokesperson.

The case against the 16-year-old teenager was heard in camera at the Pampierstad magistrate's court on Wednesday.

“The hearing was held with the accused in absentia as he has been admitted in hospital for medical evaluation,” said Senokoatsane.

The case returns to court on September 21.

Prosecutor Dineo Mathule will be opposing bail given the seriousness of the charges.

TimesLIVE

Two arrested in connection with murder of KZN taxi boss

Two alleged hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss
News
22 hours ago

Thandeka Mdeliswa murder case postponed as charges dropped against two suspects

Charges against the other two suspects have been withdrawn because they could not be linked to the murder.
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X