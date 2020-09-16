There's no right to stop a trial to earn money for own lawyer, ConCourt rules

There is no right to have an ongoing trial postponed for a lengthy period to allow an accused an opportunity to acquire income to secure the services of a preferred legal representative.

The Constitutional Court made this finding on Wednesday when it dismissed an appeal by nine men who had been convicted of various counts, including racketeering, theft and the acquisition, possession or disposal of unwrought gold.

During their trial in the Free State high court, which lasted for six years, the men — who were tried with others — sought several postponements so that they could raise funds to get the legal representative of their choice.

After their private lawyer withdrew in February 2014 because he had not been paid, the trial court made arrangements with the Bloemfontein Justice Centre to provide legal assistance for the accused.

The Justice Centre advocate began to act for the accused from March 2014.