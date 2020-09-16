Phumzile van Damme and Mbali Ntuli agree on change needed in DA

The DA's internal strife continues to play out on public platforms as some members criticise the party's management style.

On Tuesday, party leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli lifted the lid on what she thought was “destroying” the DA.

According to a Business Day report, Ntuli sent a letter to the delegates who will be attending the DA's virtual congress in October.

In the letter, Ntuli said over the years the party’s problems were not properly diagnosed because there was a “preoccupation with feigning unity at the expense of having the difficult conversations”.

“It has been clear to me since at least 2014 that there exists an insider and outsider clique in our party. This is not uncommon in many organisations, but in a political party the size of the DA, with as many members and moving parts, it is crucial to not allow that cult-like mentality to settle and find a home,” she said.