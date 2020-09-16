South Africa

Motorist caught with R1.75m en route to Botswana is jailed, cash forfeited

By TimesLIVE - 16 September 2020 - 16:14
Nicholas Fouche was sentenced to four years' imprisonment for money laundering, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not found guilty of the same offence during the period of suspension. On the count of fraud, he was sentenced to five years' direct imprisonment. The R1.75m has been forfeited to the state.
Image: Supplied / SAPS

A motorist caught with a stash of cash in his boot while driving from Gauteng to Botswana has been jailed for five years for fraud.

Nicholas Fouche, 25, was also served a suspended sentence of four years for money laundering by the Lephalale regional court, said the Hawks' Capt Matimba Maluleke.

He was arrested on August 7 2019 after being stopped by officials at the Stockpoort port of entry near Lephalale.

“He was asked if he had anything to declare to the customs officials before crossing the border into Botswana and his response was that there was nothing to declare.”

However, on searching his vehicle, “and to their astonishment, a stash of R1,750,000 cash was found hidden inside a bag in the boot of his vehicle.”

Fouche made several court appearances and was granted R150,000 bail until he was convicted on September 11. His sentencing took place on Tuesday.

The R1.75m has been forfeited to the state.

1 hour ago

4 days ago

