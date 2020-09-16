Maimane asks public protector to probe R82m 'white elephant' school

One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane has lodged a formal complaint with the public protector over the construction of Mayibuye Primary School outside Midrand in Johannesburg.



The R82m school has turned into a white elephant as according to reports of the City of Johannesburg, the school was built on a wetland. According to the City, the new school could not open its doors to pupils after completion because no building plans were approved by the City for its construction and the development contravened the national building regulations...