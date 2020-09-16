Maimane asks public protector to probe R82m 'white elephant' school
One South Africa movement leader Mmusi Maimane has lodged a formal complaint with the public protector over the construction of Mayibuye Primary School outside Midrand in Johannesburg.
The R82m school has turned into a white elephant as according to reports of the City of Johannesburg, the school was built on a wetland. According to the City, the new school could not open its doors to pupils after completion because no building plans were approved by the City for its construction and the development contravened the national building regulations...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.