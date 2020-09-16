Crèche caregiver guilty of assault to be sentenced
A crèche caregiver who was caught on camera assaulting minors is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Nellie Senwametsi, 40, was found guilty of two counts of common assault and one of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in the Oberholzer magistrate's court in Carletonville in June this year...
