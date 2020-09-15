Wildfire rips through 15 KZN farms, destroys world-renowned game lodge

A runaway wildfire has gutted a luxury KwaZulu-Natal private game lodge featured on Gordon Ramsay's travel food show.

Little has been left of Gwahumbe Game Lodge and Spa, in mid-Illovo, after a wildfire ripped through the area, also leaving a trail of destruction across about 15 farms and destroying about 2,000ha of sugar cane on Sunday. The fire started 16km away about 9am and, fanned by strong winds, spread rapidly across the region. ​

Shannon MacKenzie, owner of Gwahumbe, said staff and local community members had fought late into the night to try to save the lodge and chalets.

Most of the property was razed with damage estimated to run into millions of rand.