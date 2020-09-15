Mom of 'swapped' baby puts trust in DNA

A Johannesburg woman who refuses to believe that her baby died at birth says she has endured a long, emotionally draining wait for the results of a DNA test on the baby that she feels will prove that her newborn was swapped in hospital.



Vhutshilo Mudau, 29, from Freedom Park, south of Johannesburg, said her baby may have been “deliberately swapped by hospital staff” at the Tembisa Hospital after she gave birth seven months ago. The mother of two was experiencing labour pains when she was rushed to the Tembisa Hospital by the father of the child on February 1. She said she waited for almost two hours before giving a birth after 6pm...