Medical intern's killer asks for 15 years

A 26-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the murder of an intern medical doctor has asked the court to give him a 15-year jail term.



Ntiyiso Shilumani, an IT student at the North West University, told the Limpopo High Court on Tuesday morning in his mitigation of sentence that 15 years was enough time for him to be rehabilitated in prison...