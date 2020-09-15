‘Mastermind’ in Amy’Leigh de Jager kidnapping case to plead guilty

Tharina Human, the woman suspected to be the mastermind behind the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager, intends to plead guilty.

This was confirmed by David Mey, her lawyer.

The 27-year-old grade RR teacher made a brief appearance in the Gauteng High Court, sitting in Palm Ridge, on Tuesday morning.

Mey told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that Human would plead guilty after entering into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state.

Mey said her co-accused, Laetitia Nel, 40, also intended to plead guilty on some of the charges, but her matter would be heard before a separate judge because her lawyer was expected to present evidence in mitigation of the state’s proposed sentence.