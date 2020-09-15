South Africa

Hawks raid homes of 18 eThekwini officials and service providers linked to R700m corruption investigation

15 September 2020 - 11:26
Hawks investigators during a raid outside Durban last year. This week the Hawks raided 18 residences in and around Durban as part of investigations into corruption in the water and sanitation department.
Hawks investigators during a raid outside Durban last year. This week the Hawks raided 18 residences in and around Durban as part of investigations into corruption in the water and sanitation department.
Image: Orrin Singh

Members of the Hawks and other units combating corruption raided the homes of 18 eThekwini officials and service providers who may have had a hand in corruption and fraud to the tune of R700m.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the raids formed part of ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption in the eThekwini water and sanitation department.

“We have raided 18 addresses, all of which are private residences within Durban and surrounding areas that belong to employees of the municipality and service providers linked to the municipality.” 

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

Wanted CIT suspect behind bars

A suspect who was wanted by the Hawks was arrested in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, at the weekend.
News
2 days ago

Man nabbed trying to get Sam Chabalala's impounded Benz released

People believed to have links with businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala have had their own run-ins with the law, with one of them attempting to get an ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X