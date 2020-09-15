South Africa

ANC KZN team probing allegations of abuse by senior members to disband

By Zimasa Matiwane - 15 September 2020 - 12:31
KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala received a letter alleging that three senior ANC provincial members were party to abuse.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to announce the closure of a task team that sought to establish the veracity of abuse allegations made by a source against three of its senior members.

The party will, according to insiders, make this announcement at its post provincial executive committee (PEC) news conference on Tuesday.

Sources told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that “after the time frame of the investigation lapsed and nobody came forward, the PEC decided at the weekend to disband the task team”.

The ANC has extended an invitation to the author of an anonymous letter alleging abuse by PEC member Jomo Sibiya, co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Sipho Hlomuka and Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba.

The letter was dated June 28 and sent anonymously via e-mail to KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and speaker of the legislature Nontembeko Boyce.

Announcing the establishment of the task team, provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said: “Part of what she said (in the anonymous letter) is that only if the ANC guarantees her protection will she come forward. The assurance is that coming before the task team will guarantee her safety.”

The task team was required to present its findings and recommendations for consideration to the ANC provincial working committee by August 25. However,  TimesLIVE has been informed no-one came forward.

“It is unclear if the investigation will continue in another form,” an insider said.

TimesLIVE

 

ANC abusing state resources – analysts

Political analysts have described the trip made by ANC top brass to Harare in a military jet as an  abuse of power and failure to distinguish between ...
News
1 day ago

George Orwell had ANC in mind, in 1944

For some reason, ANC thieves think that we South Africans are fools. They want you and I to believe that the SANDF plane went to Zimbabwe to do SADC ...
Opinion
1 day ago

