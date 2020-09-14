Tshegofatso Pule's family hopes trial will reveal why she was murdered

Tshegofatso Pule’s family is optimistic about getting justice but hope the trial of Muzikayise Malephane will provide answers to all their questions.

“For now we are taking one day at a time and will wait until the trial begins to hear why he [allegedly] did this and if he did this alone,” Pule’s uncle Tumisang Katake told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE.

Katake said the family hoped the investigation into Pule’s murder would reveal the motive for her killing.

“We hope the trial will reveal what really happened,” he said.

Pule, who was heavily pregnant, was found murdered and hanging from a tree at Durban Deep, Roodepoort, in June. Katake previously told the media that though the family was in pain, they were ready to hear how Pule died.

“We are preparing ourselves for a difficult journey of having to relive the last moments of Tshegofatso — her last moments on earth. But it’s a journey we as the family are prepared to travel, especially if we want to get justice for Tshegofatso Pule,” he said.

Malephane’s last court appearance was in July at the Roodepoort magistrate’s court and the case was postponed to September 29 for further investigation.

The NPA said the state had requested that he appear last week and his case was transferred to the high court for a pretrial hearing on September 15.