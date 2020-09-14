Sassa launches online portal for grant applications

“The added advantage is that the convenience of online application eliminates the risk of being infected by Covid-19 ... because there will be no need to gather at public places to apply.”

The self-service portal will be available via mobile phone and computer.

“The turnaround time is 10 days provided that the applicant supplies all the stipulated documents,” Sassa said.

“Feedback to applicants will be sent via SMS to those with no e-mail addresses and an e-mail response will be sent to applicants choosing to be contacted by e-mail.”

Sassa said the system would be tested from Monday, September 25.

TimesLIVE