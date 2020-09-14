South Africa

Man's lucky escape as broken down car is crushed by train

14 September 2020 - 10:17
A vehicle which broke down on train tracks in KwaZulu Natal was badly damaged, but its owner escaped unharmed.
A vehicle which broke down on train tracks in KwaZulu Natal was badly damaged, but its owner escaped unharmed.
Image: Arrive Alive

A KwaZulu-Natal man is lucky to be alive after he jumped out of his vehicle moments before it was hit by a train, said paramedics.

Paramedics from the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service rushed to the scene after hearing that a train struck a vehicle which was stationary on the tracks, reported Arrive Arrive.

“When emergency services arrived, they found a vehicle and train had collided. It is reported the vehicle broke down while crossing the train tracks. The occupant quickly realised the train was approaching and exited the vehicle,” Arrive Alive said.

The man escaped with no injuries.

His vehicle was extensively damaged in the incident. 

TimesLIVE

Vehicle overturns in Eldorado Park leaving 28 injured

Twenty-eight people were injured, six of them critically, when the light delivery vehicle they were travelling in overturned on the Golden Highway in ...
News
1 day ago

Funeral parlour grouping calls for nationwide total shutdown, but not all agree

The Unification Task Team (UTT) has called for a nationwide total shutdown of all funeral parlours on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X