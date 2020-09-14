Man admits to killing mom after being found with her head in his bag: police

A man was arrested at the weekend after he was allegedly found in possession of his mother's decapitated head.

He was arrested at Montshiwa Stad village in Mahikeng, said North West police Brig Sabata Mokgwabone.

“Members of the flying squad acted on a tip-off about a suspect who killed his mother and was carrying her head in a bag.

“On arrival at the scene, the police found the bag in the suspect's possession. A human head was found inside the bag,” said Mokgwabone.

“The suspect allegedly admitted to killing his mother on Monday, September 7 2020, in Hercules, Pretoria. He was then arrested.”

The suspect is due to face charges in the Molopo magistrate’s court. His case will be transferred to Pretoria where the crime was carried out.

“The motive of the incident is unknown and investigation is under way,” said Mokgwabone.

