South Africa

Family fears learner who was bullied and assaulted may be suicidal

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 14 September 2020 - 09:59

The family of a pupil who was beaten up by her schoolmates and had her underwear torn fears that she may be suicidal.

She is now refusing to go to school since the incident happened two weeks ago...

