Family fears learner who was bullied and assaulted may be suicidal
The family of a pupil who was beaten up by her schoolmates and had her underwear torn fears that she may be suicidal.
She is now refusing to go to school since the incident happened two weeks ago...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.