Eastern Cape government fails to pay subsidies to NPOs for six months

The department of social development in the Eastern Cape has failed to pay non-profit organisations (NPOs) their subsidies for nearly six months.

In a parliamentary response to DA questions, social development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi placed the blame for not paying more than 1,610 organisations on a staff strike and the coronavirus lockdown. The province has 2,661 NPOs registered for subsidies.

“Personnel that are critical in processes of NPO master lists and allocation letters were on strike for six months and that affected the processes, such that there were delays,” said Mani-Lusithi.

Service-level agreements could not be signed on time due to the lockdown, she said.

“There is ad hoc closure of departmental offices at all levels - due to Covid-19 infections and some officials critical in payment processing have only desktops and cannot work remotely,” she said.