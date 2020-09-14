Branch from burning tree smashes into car windscreen, injures driver

A driver had a close call in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Sunday when a branch fell from a tree and slammed into his car.

The man was fortunate to sustain only minor injuries when a branch from a burning tree smashed into his vehicle's windscreen on the R103 outside Gowrie Village. .

St Michael's Ambulance Service operation manager Charles Newborn said paramedics were notified of the incident near Nottingham Road about 4pm.

“On arrival, a single vehicle was found at the scene with a tree branch which had penetrated the front windscreen. According to the driver, who was the only occupant, he was driving next to a timber plantation which was on fire. A strong wind was blowing when a branch fell from a burning tree and went through his windscreen. The branch became wedged in the console of the car, between the driver and passenger seats,” Newborn said.

The driver declined transportation to the hospital.

TimesLIVE