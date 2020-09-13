Limpopo student who was allegedly murdered by boyfriend laid to rest on Sunday

Letaba Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College student Kgaogelo Shai, who was found dead two weeks after she went missing, was buried on Sunday morning.

She was laid to rest in Molalane village outside Hoedspruit, Limpopo.

Shai was reported missing on August 29. Her boyfriend Ronny Kgatla, 35, who was reportedly the last person seen with her, allegedly committed suicide two days after her disappearance.