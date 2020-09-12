Zweli Mkhize relieved as Covid-19 infections continue to decline
SA is sighing with relief as its Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions continue to decline.
That's the word from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize who cautiously welcomed the downward trajectory.
Mkhize took to Twitter on Saturday morning saying: “Today, we cautiously but optimistically breathe a sigh of relief as we continue to see our detected cases, hospital admissions, deaths and even excess deaths declining.
“Our recovery rate is now almost at 90% and our mortality rate has remained stable at around 2%.”
By Friday a total of 646,398 positive cases had been identified with 574,587 recoveries and 15,378 deaths.
There were 1,960 new cases recorded.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.