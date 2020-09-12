Zweli Mkhize relieved as Covid-19 infections continue to decline

Mkhize took to Twitter on Saturday morning saying: “Today, we cautiously but optimistically breathe a sigh of relief as we continue to see our detected cases, hospital admissions, deaths and even excess deaths declining.

“Our recovery rate is now almost at 90% and our mortality rate has remained stable at around 2%.”

By Friday a total of 646,398 positive cases had been identified with 574,587 recoveries and 15,378 deaths.

There were 1,960 new cases recorded.

TimesLIVE