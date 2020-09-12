South Africa

Zweli Mkhize relieved as Covid-19 infections continue to decline

12 September 2020 - 11:47
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has cautiously welcomed the decline in SA's Covid-19 infections
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

SA is sighing with relief as its Covid-19 infections and hospital admissions continue to decline.

That's the word from health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize who cautiously welcomed the downward trajectory.

Mkhize took to Twitter on Saturday morning saying: “Today, we cautiously but optimistically breathe a sigh of relief as we continue to see our detected cases, hospital admissions, deaths and even excess deaths declining.

“Our recovery rate is now almost at 90% and our mortality rate has remained stable at around 2%.”

By Friday a total of 646,398 positive cases had been identified with 574,587 recoveries and 15,378 deaths.

There were 1,960 new cases recorded.

