South Africa

KZN duo given life imprisonment for beating and burning a man they accused of rape

12 September 2020 - 12:45
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Two KZN men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder of a man they accused of rape.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Two KwaZulu-Natal men have been given life terms after they beat and burnt a man who they accused of raping one of their girlfriends.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the Pongola regional court convicted and sentenced Sibusiso Nkosi, 39, and Simo Sibiya, 24, to life imprisonment on Thursday for the gruesome murder of Sibusiso Mdluli last year.

“The accused assaulted and set Mdluli alight on February 17 2019.

“Mdluli was found with burn injuries at Ncotshane Reserve.

“He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

“A case of murder was opened at Pongola police station for investigation,” she said.

Mbele said the duo was arrested a few days after the incident.

“During the trial it was revealed that the accused killed Mdluli, accusing him of raping a girlfriend of one of the accused.”

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula said vigilantism “cannot be tolerated”.

“We always emphasise to the community that taking the law into their own hands is punishable and that all criminal activities must be reported to the police,” he said.

TimesLIVE

