Joburg man sentenced to multiple life sentences for rape

A Johannesburg man has been sentenced to multiple life sentences for the rape of three women.

“Thorough investigation and collection of evidence by the investigating officer led to the successful conviction and sentencing of Joseph Tebogo Mhlanga, 32, who raped three women in Soshanguve and committed a string of housebreak-ins and thefts,” police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said.

Mhlanga was sentenced by the Soshanguve magistrate’s court to a life sentence for each of the three rapes, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances and four years on each count of housebreaking and theft.