Community beats three suspected criminals to death in Eastern Cape

Three men were beaten to death and their bodies set alight by Rhwantsana villagers on Wednesday, near the Eastern Cape town of Cacadu, formerly known as Lady Frere.

The men, aged between 25 and 30, were said to have confessed to murder, according to community members. They were interrogated before they were killed.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Lizwe Ntshinga strongly condemned the killings.

The vigilantism comes after an 85-year-old woman, Notest Lolo, was found dead inside her house on Friday, September 4. Her daughter, Phathiswa, said she was living alone in a large house. Her children had been trying to reach her since August 28.

“At first we thought she had a network problem, but after three days we started to panic,” said Phathiswa.

Her sister called neighbours to check on their mother. They found her home padlocked. When they broke in they found her body.

“The blood was already dry. Those who saw her said the murderers tried to cut her neck,” said Phathiswa.