Tail rotor problem led to deadly crash of game culling helicopter in Limpopo

A pilot who died on a game culling flight in Limpopo lost control of his helicopter because of a damaged tail rotor driveshaft pinion, an investigation by the SA Civil Aviation Authority has concluded.

This ultimately resulted in tail rotor failure, causing the helicopter to spin uncontrollably before hitting the ground on July 30 2019.

The pilot and a passenger on board the Bell 47G-3B-1 helicopter took off from the Tshwarelano Game Lodge in Alldays to conduct game culling.

The passenger stated that while flying, they felt a vibration coming from the tail rotor section for about five seconds.

He further stated that the helicopter started spinning clockwise about six times before losing height and hitting the ground.

The passenger managed to remove his safety harness and got out of the wreckage but then realised the pilot was still on board and unconscious. The helicopter caught fire.

The crash investigation report revealed that the passenger managed to help the pilot out and they were subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility where the pilot succumbed to his injuries.