KZN post office robbed by four men posing as customers

Four men posing as customers allegedly robbed the Kranskop post office, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday morning, escaping with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Post Office spokesperson Nobuhle Njapha said the men held up the branch manager at gunpoint and demanded money.

“They managed to take cash that was transferred to the counter.”

Njapha said police were investigating the incident and that trauma debriefing had been arranged for employees on site.

She said the Post Office was rolling out a programme to improve security at its branches.