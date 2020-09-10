South Africa

Woman accused of pointing gun at Clicks protesters appears in court

By Kathryn Kimberley - 10 September 2020 - 13:27
Diane Attwell outside the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court with advocate Terry Price SC on Thursday.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Diane Attwell, the Port Elizabeth woman accused of pointing a firearm at protesters outside a Clicks store this week, made a brief court appearance on Thursday morning.

The case was postponed to November 6 for further investigation.

She faces a charge of pointing a firearm.

The prosecution said a witness statement and video footage from the Walmer Park shopping centre, where Attwell clashed with protesters on Tuesday morning, were still outstanding.

Later, she was led out the back of the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court building.

There was a police presence but no protesters outside the court.

