Woman accused of pointing gun at Clicks protesters appears in court
Diane Attwell, the Port Elizabeth woman accused of pointing a firearm at protesters outside a Clicks store this week, made a brief court appearance on Thursday morning.
The case was postponed to November 6 for further investigation.
She faces a charge of pointing a firearm.
Walmer SAPS responded to a complaint at #Clicks Walmer Park where a 52-year-old woman was allegedly involved in an altercation with #EFF supporters. This as part of #ShutdownClicks demonstrations nationwide.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) September 8, 2020
The prosecution said a witness statement and video footage from the Walmer Park shopping centre, where Attwell clashed with protesters on Tuesday morning, were still outstanding.
Later, she was led out the back of the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court building.
There was a police presence but no protesters outside the court.
