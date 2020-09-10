Fish shop worker shot dead alongside two gangsters in Cape Town hit

A gang execution in Cape Town claimed the life of a man in his 20s who was killed with two alleged gangsters while he was peeling potatoes in a fish takeaway shop.

Western Cape police said they are searching for a gunman who followed two men into the Grassy Park store before opening fire on Wednesday afternoon.

“A preliminary report suggests that two of the victims had just walked into a food outlet business in Klip Road when the gunman followed them [and] fired several shots inside the business, killing the two men and another, who is believed to be an assistant at the fishery. The gunman subsequently fled the scene,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Police sources told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that the fishery employee who died, a Malawian, was peeling potatoes when the gunmen opened fire.

One of the two gangsters who was killed was allegedly a member of the Flakka Kids, who are at war with the Junkie Funky Kids in Lavender Hill.

According to the source, the Flakka Kids member was recently released from prison.

The source said the two men were followed to the store by the gunman, who was on a motorcycle.

